Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.77. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.94 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

