Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at eXp World
In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,633,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,633,955.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at $343,807,173.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,645 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,526. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Price Performance
Shares of EXPI stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 48.65%.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
