Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 304 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $166.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $143.65 and a one year high of $205.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day moving average is $168.74.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

