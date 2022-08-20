Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes $57,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06.

