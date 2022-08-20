Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.15. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.39 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

