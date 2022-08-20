Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CEO Sells $621,894.70 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $879,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNM opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Core & Main by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.