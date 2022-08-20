Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CEO Sells $621,894.70 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $879,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Core & Main Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CNM opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Core & Main by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
