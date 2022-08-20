CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 826.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 178,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 159,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 60.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,869 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,247,350. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

