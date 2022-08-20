Credit Suisse Group Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $13.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.53.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 7.5 %

PTON stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $120.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 73,608 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

