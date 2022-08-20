CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CRH from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.