Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

NYSE:CMI opened at $228.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

