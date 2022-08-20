Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 252,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 112,193 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Apple by 135.5% during the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16.8% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 33.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.