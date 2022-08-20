DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $51,192,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in DaVita by 1,756.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DaVita by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter valued at $7,551,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

