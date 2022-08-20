DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Gap Up to $34.75

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.75, but opened at $37.50. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 9,213 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

DCP Midstream Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after buying an additional 391,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,643,000 after purchasing an additional 100,696 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,730,000 after purchasing an additional 309,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 112,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

