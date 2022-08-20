Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenir Corp grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Denny’s by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Denny’s to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Denny’s Trading Down 2.9 %

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

