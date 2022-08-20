Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $16.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRAD opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.94 million. Analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

