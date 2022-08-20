Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $193.00

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TGT. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Shares of TGT opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average of $189.58.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

