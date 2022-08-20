Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 53,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 25.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.96%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Further Reading

