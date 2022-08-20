DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,227 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,971 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,308 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.03.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

