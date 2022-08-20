Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of APPS opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

