Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,763,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 202,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.