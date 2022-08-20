Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $154,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,065,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,181,629.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,065,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,181,629.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 7,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $113,849.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 205,449 shares of company stock worth $3,194,381 and have sold 46,543 shares worth $754,094. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

DGICA stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $487.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.25 and a beta of -0.08.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 550.00%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.