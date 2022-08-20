DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.