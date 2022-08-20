Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 151.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 221,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.