Dyer Corey Sells 6,253 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dyer Corey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $130.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

