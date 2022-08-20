Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Profile



Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

