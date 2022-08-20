Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 252,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 112,193 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.49.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

