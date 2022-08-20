Emily Fairbairn Acquires 789,473 Shares of IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Stock

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) Director Emily Fairbairn bought 789,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,111,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,720.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IN8bio Stock Up 4.0 %

INAB stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. IN8bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IN8bio during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

