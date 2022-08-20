Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Down to $5.32

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.13. Energy Vault shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 2,952 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Energy Vault Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

In other news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,318,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at about $185,727,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at about $1,341,000.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

