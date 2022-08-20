Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $21.41

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.41, but opened at $22.11. Enovix shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 30,259 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Enovix in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Enovix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

