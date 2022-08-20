Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Entegris were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Entegris by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Entegris by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.