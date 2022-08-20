Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
WPM opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.