Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

