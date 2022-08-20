Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 571.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.