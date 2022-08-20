Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 154.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,972 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Renasant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Renasant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Renasant by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.02 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNST. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

