Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,408,000 after buying an additional 285,122 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,217,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after buying an additional 28,630 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,023,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,412,000 after buying an additional 523,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,811,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

