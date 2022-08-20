EULAV Asset Management Has $29.76 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

