EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 290.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,819 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $20,019,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $1,785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 1,097.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 78,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in EverQuote by 1,308.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 48,796 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Insider Activity

EverQuote Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,797 shares of company stock valued at $123,636. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $9.27 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.19.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

