Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ES opened at $93.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

