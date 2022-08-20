eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $996,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,584,043 shares in the company, valued at $457,895,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI opened at $15.51 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,601,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 507,829 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

