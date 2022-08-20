eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $996,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,584,043 shares in the company, valued at $457,895,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 21st, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 14th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI opened at $15.51 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,601,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 507,829 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

