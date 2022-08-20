Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.85. Expro Group shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Expro Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

About Expro Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

