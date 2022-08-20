Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.85. Expro Group shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Expro Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of Expro Group
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expro Group (XPRO)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.