Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 123.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.