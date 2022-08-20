Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $102,317.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,159.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

FMAO stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

