Fiera Capital Corp Sells 7,644 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 6.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,414,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

