First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after buying an additional 212,653 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $58.41 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

