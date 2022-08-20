First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,348,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 700.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

