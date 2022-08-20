First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Busey were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter valued at $869,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 222.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Busey Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.90.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,723.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

