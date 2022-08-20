First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Several research firms have commented on FFWM. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

