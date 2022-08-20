First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWRG. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,358,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.68.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

About First Watch Restaurant Group

FWRG opened at $18.50 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

