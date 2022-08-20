FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth approximately $46,538,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 215.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.