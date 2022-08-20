Foresight Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

