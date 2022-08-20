Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FOR stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Forestar Group

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

